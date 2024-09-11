TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.23 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,117,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Saia by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 95,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $415.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.87.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.73.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

