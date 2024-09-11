TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after buying an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,115,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,925,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.88.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $380.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.89. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

