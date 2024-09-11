TD Asset Management Inc Has $8.11 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $247.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.