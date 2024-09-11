TD Asset Management Inc Has $8.31 Million Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.45% of Structure Therapeutics worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of -3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

