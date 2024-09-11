TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 72.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $472,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.