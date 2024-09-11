TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,882 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMCR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Immunocore Price Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.