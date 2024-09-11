TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 36,836 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,161,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $7,145,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

