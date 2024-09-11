TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,758 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

WY stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

