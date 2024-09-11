TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,369 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ventas by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 466,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 110,083 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Ventas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of -341.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,360,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

