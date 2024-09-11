TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 70 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

