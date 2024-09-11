TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $220.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

