TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.