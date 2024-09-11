TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after buying an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

