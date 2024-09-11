TD Asset Management Inc Sells 35,800 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after buying an additional 2,664,915 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,966,000 after buying an additional 2,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,308,000 after buying an additional 1,413,722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 1,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3,327.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 688,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 668,002 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

