TD Asset Management Inc Takes $8.92 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.71. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.