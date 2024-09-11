TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,444 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kanzhun by 21.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Kanzhun by 21.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kanzhun Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BZ stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
