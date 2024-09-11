TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Wendy’s stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 1,856,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

