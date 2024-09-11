Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

