Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Tecogen Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.