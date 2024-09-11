Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Teekay worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teekay by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Teekay by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teekay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 449,307 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Stock Performance

Teekay stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $326.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teekay

Teekay Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.