Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
