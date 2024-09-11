Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

