Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Tesla Stock Up 4.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $226.17 on Monday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

