Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after acquiring an additional 80,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.