Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

