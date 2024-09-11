Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 248 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,931,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 95,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $185.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.20.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

