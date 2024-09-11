Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 858 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

