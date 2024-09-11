Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $119.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.