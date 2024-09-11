Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $142.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.