Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,493,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $172.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.33. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olosky sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.41, for a total value of $1,287,694.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,866.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,027. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

