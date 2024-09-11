Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,211 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

