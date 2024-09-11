Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,755 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,310.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1 %

NEM opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

