Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $162.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

