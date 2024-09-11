Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.36.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Light & Wonder’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

