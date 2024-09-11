Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $8.97 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,661 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of US Foods worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 26,233.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 56.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 352,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 126,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

