Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DT opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,569. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.