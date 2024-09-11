Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,173.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 793,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 61.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 137.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:COF opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

