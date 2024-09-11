Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 81.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 739.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

