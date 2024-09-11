Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,609,000 after purchasing an additional 219,629 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,922,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,210,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMS opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

