Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Makes New $7.82 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

