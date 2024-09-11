Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 2,138 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Acuity Brands stock opened at $251.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.80 and a 200-day moving average of $251.99. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.79 and a one year high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

