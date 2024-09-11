Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 30,361 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,224.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 514,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.