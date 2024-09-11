Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

