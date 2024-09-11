Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 28,493 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CubeSmart by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CubeSmart by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $366,054.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,344. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

