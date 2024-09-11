Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 29,708 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,708 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,575.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

