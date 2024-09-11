Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 8,851 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,851 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 282.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSK
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
