Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 9,446 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

