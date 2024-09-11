The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,546,000 after buying an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,197,296 shares of company stock worth $80,115,160. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CG stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

