The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after buying an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after buying an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ COO opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

