The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

